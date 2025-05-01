- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Sequences: Videos & Practice Problems
Sequences Practice Problems
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
5 + 25 + 125 + ... + 5n = (5n + 1 - 5)/4
Write Sk and Sk + 1 for the given statement Sn where n is any positive integer. Simplify Sk + 1 fully.
Sn: 2 is a factor of n2 + 3n.
Use a calculator to evaluate the following expression. Approximate your answer, when necessary.
30!/225
Rewrite the following sum using summation notation. Represent the index and lower limit of the summation as k and any number of your choice, respectively. Do not evaluate.
(p + q) + (p + 3q) + (p + 5q) + ⋯ + [p + (2n - 1)q]
Prove that the given statement is true for every positive integer n. Use mathematical induction.
1 · 4 + 2 · 5 + 3 · 8 + ... + n(n + 3) = n(n + 1)(n + 5)/3
Rewrite the following sum using summation notation. Represent the index and lower limit of the summation as k and 1, respectively. Do not evaluate.
7 + 72/2 + 73/3 + ... + 7n/n
Given the first term a_1 = 2 and the recursive formula a_n = a_(n-1) + 3, what is the third term?
Which type of formula is more suitable for finding the next few terms of a sequence when the pattern is clear but the general formula is not given?