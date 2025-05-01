Table of contents
- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
7. Measuring Angles
Coterminal Angles
Coterminal Angles: Videos & Practice Problems
Coterminal Angles Practice Problems
20 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the angle 408°, identify a positive angle that is coterminal with it and smaller than 360°.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the angle 19π/5, identify a positive angle that is coterminal with it and smaller than 2 π radians.
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following set of positive and negative angles is coterminal with 180°?
a) 540° and -180°
b) 360° and -180°
c) 540° and -360°
d) 360° and -360°
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
If an angle of 720 degrees is graphed on the unit circle, which angle would it be coterminal with?
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
If an angle measures 1080 degrees, how many full rotations does it complete, and what is its coterminal angle?
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
If an angle of 1080 degrees is graphed on the unit circle, which angle would it be coterminal with?