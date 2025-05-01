Table of contents
- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Multiplying Polynomials
Multiplying Polynomials: Videos & Practice Problems
Multiplying Polynomials Practice Problems
20 problems
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following expressions requires the use of the distributive property rather than the FOIL method?
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Multiply and simplify the expression (x + 2)(x^2 + 3x + 4) using the distributive property.
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
If you multiply a binomial by a trinomial, how many terms should you expect before simplification?
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following expressions can be simplified using the difference of squares formula?
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
If you multiply a trinomial by a trinomial, how many terms should you expect before simplification?