- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Phase Shifts: Videos & Practice Problems
Phase Shifts Practice Problems
Given the function y=41sin(x+2π), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
Given the function y=sin(x−3π), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
Given the function y=cos(x+23π), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
Given the function y=2cos(4x−3π), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
What is the effect of adding a constant inside the sine function, such as in sin(x + π/4)?
For the function y = sin(2x + π/2), determine the direction and magnitude of the phase shift.
Which phase shift would transform the graph of y = cos(x) into the graph of y = sin(x)?
What is the new starting point of the graph y = sin(x - π/4) over one full period?
How does the coefficient b in the function y = sin(bx) affect the period of the sine wave?
For the function y = cos(4x - π/4), determine the direction and magnitude of the phase shift.
Which phase shift would transform the graph of y = sin(x) into the graph of y = cos(x)?