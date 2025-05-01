- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
Introduction to Conic Sections: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Conic Sections Practice Problems
Without completing the square, determine whether the equation represents a parabola, circle, ellipse, or hyperbola.
y2−24x+2y=0
Without completing the square, determine whether the equation represents a parabola, circle, ellipse, or hyperbola.
x2+9y2−28x−270y+2185=0
Without completing the square, determine whether the equation represents a parabola, circle, ellipse, or hyperbola.
121x2+49y2+1452x−1764y+14303=0
Without completing the square, determine whether the equation represents a parabola, circle, ellipse, or hyperbola.
3y2−7x−72y+607=0
An artist wants to create an elliptical sculpture by slicing a cone. At what angle should the artist slice the cone to achieve this shape?
A scientist is studying hyperbolas formed by conic sections. What unique characteristic should they expect when slicing a cone vertically?
What effect does a heavily tilted slicing plane have on the resulting conic section?
A conic section is described by the equation x^2/a^2 + y^2/b^2 = 1. What geometric shape does this equation represent?
Which conic section is formed by slicing a cone with a plane parallel to its base?
A designer wants to create a circular pattern using conic sections. Which slicing method should they use?