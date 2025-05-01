- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Area Under a Curve: Videos & Practice Problems
Area Under a Curve Practice Problems
Find the area under the curve of f(x) = x + 2 from x = -2 to x = 2 by dividing the area into a rectangle and a triangle.
Evaluate the area under the curve of f(x) = -x from x = -3 to x = 3. What does the result imply?
Approximate the area under the curve of f(x) = x^2 from x = 0 to x = 4 using 4 rectangles with left endpoints.
What is the base of each rectangle when approximating the area under the curve from x = 1 to x = 5 using 4 rectangles?
If the left endpoint approximation of the area under f(x) = x^2 from x = 0 to x = 3 is 5.5 and the right endpoint approximation is 14.5, what can be said about the true area?
Using the limit definition, find the exact area under the curve of f(x) = 3x from x = 0 to x = 2.
Determine the exact area under the curve of f(x) = x from x = 1 to x = 4 using the limit definition.
Which geometric shape is used to find the area under the linear function f(x) = 3x from x = 0 to x = 4?
Calculate the area under the curve of f(x) = 2x + 1 from x = -1 to x = 2 by dividing the area into a rectangle and a triangle.
For the function f(x) = -2x, calculate the area from x = -2 to x = 2. What does the result imply?
What is the base of each rectangle when approximating the area under the curve from x = 2 to x = 6 using 2 rectangles?
Using 4 rectangles, approximate the area under the curve of f(x) = x^2 from x = 2 to x = 6 using left endpoints.
If the left endpoint approximation of the area under f(x) = x^3 from x = 1 to x = 4 is 21 and the right endpoint approximation is 39, what can be said about the true area?
Using the limit definition, find the exact area under the curve of f(x) = 4x from x = 0 to x = 3.
Determine the exact area under the curve of f(x) = 2x from x = 0 to x = 3 using the limit definition.
Which geometric shape is used to find the area under the linear function f(x) = 4x from x = 0 to x = 5?
Calculate the area under the curve of f(x) = 3x + 2 from x = -2 to x = 1 by dividing the area into a rectangle and a triangle.