Table of contents
- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
19. Conic Sections
Circles
Circles: Videos & Practice Problems
Circles Practice Problems
20 problems
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given a circle on a graph with center at (3, -2) and a point on the circle at (6, -2), what is the radius of the circle?
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the center and radius of the circle given by the equation (x - 1)² + (y + 2)² = 9?
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a circle has a center at (0, 0) and a radius of 5, which of the following points lies on the circle?
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true regarding the general and standard forms of a circle's equation?
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the term for the distance from the center of a circle to any point on the circle?
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circle is graphed with center at (-4, 5) and a point on the circle at (-4, 8). What is the radius of the circle?
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the center and radius of the circle given by the equation (x + 3)² + (y - 4)² = 16?