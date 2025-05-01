- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Properties of Logarithms: Videos & Practice Problems
Properties of Logarithms Practice Problems
Condense the given equation to a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1, and evaluate without using a calculator if possible.
(1/2)[3ln(a + 16) - ln(3a) - ln (a2 - 64)]
Condense the given equation to a single logarithm whose coefficient is 1, and evaluate without using a calculator if possible.
(1/3)(log3 a + log3 b) - 8log3(a + b)
Verify if the given equation is true. Make the necessary changes to support the conclusion and amend the equation to make it true if the statement given is false.
n2(log2 2n) = n3
Expand the given logarithmic expression and try to evaluate by using the properties of logarithms.
log2 √((a3b2)/18)
Expand the given logarithmic expression and try to evaluate by using the properties of logarithms.
log(100000000x)
Evaluate the following logarithmic expression. If it is appropriate to write the answer in decimal, round it to four decimal places:
log 1082
