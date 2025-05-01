- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
Solving Right Triangles: Videos & Practice Problems
Solving Right Triangles Practice Problems
Draw a right triangle that has a side length given by the following equation.
x = 10 sin 47°
Find the solution for the right angle triangle in the given figure, expressing angles to the nearest tenth of a degree and rounding lengths to two decimal places.
p = 15.7, r = 29.3
Find the solution for the right angle in the given figure, expressing angles to the nearest tenth of a degree and rounding lengths to two decimal places.
Q = 7.3°, q = 9.7
The length of the shadow cast by Landmark 81, a skyscraper in Vietnam, is 389.12 m. Approximate the angle of elevation of the sun to the nearest hundredth of a degree if the height of the skyscraper is 461.20 m.
In a right triangle, one of the angles is 35 degrees. What is the measure of the other non-right angle?
You are given a right triangle with an angle of 30 degrees and the hypotenuse of 10 units. Which trigonometric function would you use to find the length of the side opposite the 30-degree angle?
In a right triangle, the angle opposite the side you want to find is 45 degrees, and the hypotenuse is 10 units. What is the length of the opposite side?
A right triangle has legs of lengths 6 and 8 units. What is the length of the hypotenuse?
In a right triangle, the lengths of the opposite and adjacent sides to angle A are 7 and 24 units, respectively. What is the measure of angle A?
If one angle in a right triangle is 28 degrees, what is the measure of the other non-right angle?
An angle is calculated to be 47.6 degrees. What is the angle rounded to the nearest whole number?
A ladder is leaning against a wall, forming a right triangle with the ground. The ladder is 15 feet long and the base of the ladder is 9 feet from the wall. How high up the wall does the ladder reach?
A right triangle has a hypotenuse of 17 units and one leg of 8 units. Find the length of the other leg and the measures of the non-right angles.
In a right triangle, the angle opposite the side you want to find is 60 degrees, and the hypotenuse is 12 units. What is the length of the opposite side?
In a right triangle, the lengths of the opposite and adjacent sides to angle C are 9 and 40 units, respectively. What is the measure of angle C?
A right triangle has legs of lengths 9 and 12 units. What is the length of the hypotenuse?