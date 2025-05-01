Table of contents
- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
3. Functions & Graphs
Function Composition
3. Functions & Graphs
Function Composition: Videos & Practice Problems
Function Composition Practice Problems
20 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given one-to-one function, find the inverse function, f-1 (x), and verify that your equation is correct.
f(x) = (4x-1)³
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given one-to-one function, find the inverse function, f-1 (x), and verify that your equation is correct.
f(x) = x/2
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find out whether f and g are inverses of each other by finding (f o g)(x) and (g o f)(x). f(x) = 4x2, g(x) = √x /2 where x ≥0
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = 10/x and g(x) = x +7. Also find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine (ƒ∘g)(x) for the given functions f(x) = √x and g(x) = 1/(x +64). Also find the domain of (ƒ∘g)(x).
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = 2/x2