Table of contents
- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
1. Equations and Inequalities
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics: Videos & Practice Problems
Choosing a Method to Solve Quadratics Practice Problems
20 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Enlist all values of x that will make the given expression undefined. 5/(x2 -7x +6)
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following equation, calculate the discriminant, as well as the number and type of solutions.
x2 - 11x - 12 = 0
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Synthesize the information to determine the best method for solving the equation 2x^2 + 4x - 6 = 0.
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Synthesize a solution for the equation x^2 + 6x + 9 = 0 using the most efficient method.