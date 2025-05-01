- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Law of Sines: Videos & Practice Problems
Law of Sines Practice Problems
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle PQR. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
Determine the area of a triangle ABC with the following measurements. Write your answer to the nearest integer.
C = 113°, a = 13 inch, b = 30 inch
Identify whether the following measurements of two sides and an angle can produce one triangle, two triangles, or no triangle. Find the missing side lengths and angles of the triangle. Express the lengths and angles in one decimal place.
a = 35, b = 50, A = 25°
Dianne is going to cut cartons into triangular shapes, which will be used as decorations for a birthday party. Two sides of the triangle have lengths of 12.3 cm and 15.7 cm. If the angle between these sides is 98∘, what is the area of each triangular carton?
Find the missing side lengths and angle of the triangle ABC.
A=47.82°,B=72.34°,a=11.21 ft
Two telecommunication towers, K, and L, are situated on a north-south line, with K located to the north of L. The distance between the telecommunication towers is 8.34 mi. From K, the bearing of a power transmission tower is 126.3°, and from L, the bearing is 73.8°. Determine the distance between K and the power transmission tower.
Determine the area of a triangle ABC with the following measurements.
B=136.8°,a=35.8 cm,c=22.6 cm
The given set of measurements describes triangle ABC. Use the law of sines to find b.
C=68.1∘,c=27.4 cm,B=32.2∘
Given a triangle with angles A = 45°, B = 60°, and side a = 7, find side b using the Law of Sines.
In a triangle, if sin(A)/a = sin(B)/b and you know A = 30°, a = 5, and B = 45°, what is the length of side b?
If two angles in a triangle are 50° and 70°, what is the measure of the third angle?
Given a triangle with sides a = 7, b = 10, and angle A = 30°, determine the number of possible solutions for angle B.
Sketch a triangle with angles A = 40°, B = 60°, and side a = 5. Which side is the longest?
In a triangle with angles A = 50° and B = 60°, and side a = 7, is it possible to have two different triangles?