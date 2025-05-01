- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Rational Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
Rational Equations Practice Problems
Using the given relationship, write an expression and solve the equation for R.
P varies jointly as Q and half of R.
Using the given relationship, write an expression and solve the equation for N.
M varies directly as O and inversely as the cube root of N
Using the given relationship, write an expression and solve the equation for t.
x varies jointly as y and the square of z and inversely as the square of t.
Using the given relationship, write an expression and solve the equation for y.
x varies jointly as z, the sum of y and w, and inversely as t.
Solve the given problem using the four-step procedure.
y varies directly as x and inversely as the square of z. y = 24 where x = 98 and z = 7. Find y where x = 9 and z = 6.
Evaluate by first removing the radicals from the denominator:
(1 + 3√3) / (9 - 2√3)
Which among the choices is an identity equation?
a) 2(x - 4) = 2x - 8
b) y + x = 1
c) 5x + 5 = 5(x - 1)
d) 6x + 3 = 9x - 3
What is the least common denominator (LCD) for the equation 1/(x+2) + 1/(x-3) = 0?
If the solution to the equation 1/(x-4) = 2 is x = 4, what is the correct conclusion?
Given the equation 1/(x-5) = 2 and the solution x = 5, what is the correct evaluation of this solution?