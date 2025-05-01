Table of contents
- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve
Limits of Sequences
23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve
Limits of Sequences: Videos & Practice Problems
Limits of Sequences Practice Problems
20 problems
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the sequence c_n = 2/n, construct a table for n = 1, 10, 100, and 1000. What pattern do you observe?
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Simplify the sequence l_n = (3n^2 + 2n)/(n^2) and find its limit as n approaches infinity.
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using shortcuts, determine if the sequence n_n = (2n + 1)/(n + 1) converges or diverges.
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the sequence r_n = 1/(2^n), construct a table for n = 1, 2, 3, and 4. What pattern do you observe?
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Simplify the sequence aa_n = (4n^2 + 3n)/(2n^2) and find its limit as n approaches infinity.