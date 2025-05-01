- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
Two Variable Systems of Linear Equations Practice Problems
Determine whether the given ordered pairs satisfy the corresponding equations or not.
(i) (3, -2), 3x + 2y = 5
(ii) (3, -2), 7x + 5y = 11
The difference between twice the length and 4 times the width of the lawn shown is 22 meters. Its perimeter is 52 meters. What is the length and width of the lawn?
Provide all solutions for the given nonlinear system of equations, including nonreal complex components.
x2 + y2 = 65
3x2 - y2 = -1
Find the equilibrium demand using the following supply and demand equations.
supply: p = √(0.5q + 16) - 2 and demand: p = √(36 - 0.5q)
A pharmacy sells Azithromycin for $ 10 per tablet and Amoxicillin for $ 15 per tablet. The pharmacy receives an order for 50 tablets, but the customer forgot to specify how many of each item to send. If the pharmacy receives $ 650 for the order, how many tablets of Azithromycin and Amoxicillin should they send?
Solve the system of equations using the substitution method: y = 2x + 3 and 3x + 2y = 12.
Solve the system of equations using the elimination method: 2x + 3y = 6 and 4x - 3y = 12.
Which of the following systems of equations is consistent? 1) x + y = 2, 2x + 2y = 4; 2) x - y = 1, 2x + y = 3.
Which of the following systems of equations is dependent? 1) y = 2x + 1, 2y = 4x + 2; 2) y = x + 3, y = -x + 3.
Which of the following systems of equations is inconsistent? 1) y = 2x + 3, y = 2x - 1; 2) y = -x + 4, y = x + 4.
Given the system of equations: 2x + 3y = 6 and 4x + 6y = 12, what type of solution does it have?
For the system of equations: 3x + 4y = 10 and 6x + 8y = 20, which method is more efficient to solve it?