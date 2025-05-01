- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles: Videos & Practice Problems
Pythagorean Theorem & Basics of Triangles Practice Problems
A triangle with one angle measuring exactly 90 degrees is classified as which type of triangle?
If a triangle has two angles measuring 45 degrees and 55 degrees, what is the measure of the third angle?
A triangle has angles measuring 60 degrees and 70 degrees. What is the measure of the third angle?
In a right triangle, the lengths of the two legs are 6 and 8. What is the length of the hypotenuse?
In a right triangle, if one leg is 9 and the hypotenuse is 15, what is the length of the other leg?
A right triangle has a hypotenuse of 13 and one leg of 5. What is the length of the other leg?
In a right triangle, the legs are 8 and 15. If the calculated hypotenuse is 17, is this correct?
A triangle has angles measuring 30 degrees, 60 degrees, and 90 degrees. What type of triangle is this?
A triangle has angles measuring 50 degrees and 60 degrees. What is the measure of the third angle, and what type of triangle is it?
A triangle has angles measuring 45 degrees and 85 degrees. Calculate the third angle and classify the triangle.
In a right triangle, the hypotenuse is 13 and one leg is 12. What is the length of the other leg?