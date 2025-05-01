- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Quadratic Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Quadratic Functions Practice Problems
Two numbers add up to 118, and when multiplied, give a product that is a maximum. Solve for this product.
Find out the equation of the parabola in the vertex form for the given condition:
(a) Shape of the parabola same as f(x) = -7x2
(b) Maximum = -3 at x = 6
Find out the equation of the parabola in the vertex form for the given condition:
(a) Shape of the parabola same as f(x) = 13x2
(b) vertex of the parabola (-1, -1)
Using the following description of the graph of a quadratic function, determine the domain and range. The vertex is (-5, -6) and the parabola opens up.
Find out whether the function has a minimum value or a maximum value without graphing it. Determine the minimum or maximum value and the point where it occurs. Also, find out the domain and range of the function. f(x) = 9x2-54x+83
For the given quadratic equation, write down the coordinates of the vertex of the parabola. f(x) = 7(x -5)2 -3
A ball is thrown upward from the roof of a building with an initial velocity of 16 ft/sec. The height of the building is 50 ft. The equation for the height of the ball after t seconds is given as s(t) = -16t2 + 16t + 50. Determine the time when the ball will achieve a maximum height. Also, find the maximum height.
In a certain university, the number of students who participated in the yearly fundraising activity from 2011 to 2018 can be modeled by A(x) = 3x2 - 52x + 255, where x = 1 represents the year 2011. From 2018 to 2022, the number of students is represented by A(x) = 42x - 305. Graph y = A(x) for the years 2011 to 2022 and determine the year in which the number of students who participated is the least.
Given the quadratic function f(x) = 2x² - 4x + 1, what is the vertex of the parabola?
For the quadratic function f(x) = -2x² + 8x - 3, on which interval is the function increasing?
If the quadratic function f(x) = (x - 3)² + 2 is vertically stretched by a factor of 2, what is the new function?