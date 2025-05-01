- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Introduction to Rational Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Rational Functions Practice Problems
For the given rational function, find out the equation of the horizontal asymptote (if applicable). f(x) = 5x/(2x2 +7)
Graph the given rational function g(x) = 1/(2x+1)2 using transformation of f(x) = 1/x2
Graph the given rational function using the transformation of f(x) = 1/x2, g(x) = 1/x2 -11
Rewrite the equation of f in the form quotient + remainder/divisor using long division, and graph the function using the equation of this function and the transformation of 1/x.
f(x) = (3x +5)/(x +8)
Why is it important to determine the domain of a rational function before simplifying it?
What is the simplified form of the rational function f(x) = (x^2 - 1) / (x^2 - 2x + 1)?
How does the concept of factoring polynomials apply to simplifying rational functions?