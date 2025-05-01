- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
Geometric Vectors: Videos & Practice Problems
Geometric Vectors Practice Problems
Draw the resultant vector for the pair of vectors with angle α between them using the given information.
|a| = 7, |b| = 15, α = 54°
Given the following vector, v, obtain the unit vector (u) that aligns with the direction of v.
v = 16 i - 12 j
Find 7a - (3b - 2c) using the following vectors:
a = -5i + 6j, b = 2i + 7j, c = 10i + 9j
For the given vector, calculate its magnitude and direction angle. Express your answer to the nearest tenth, if required.
〈11,14〉
For the following vectors, Find the value of the following expression (8u)•v .
u=〈−10,6〉 and v=〈12,19〉
Two Siberian Huskies are pulling a sled on a snowy terrain. The forces exerted by these dogs on the sled are 16 lb, and 5 lb, and the angle between these forces is 18.3°. Determine the magnitude of the equilibrant and the angle it makes with the 16 lb force.
A motorboat departs 10.4 miles out of port with a bearing of 313°. After a few hours, the motor makes a turn and starts moving to the west for 6.9 mi. Find the bearing of the ship and its distance from the port.
In vector representation, what do the initial and terminal points of an arrow signify?
If a vector is represented by an arrow that is 5 units long, what is the magnitude of the vector?
A vector makes a 45-degree angle with the east direction. What is the direction of the vector?
Using the tip-to-tail method, if vector A is 3 units east and vector B is 4 units north, what is the direction of the resultant vector?
If vector A is 2 units east and is multiplied by a scalar of 3, what is the new magnitude and direction of the vector?