Table of contents
- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
12. Trigonometric Identities
Double Angle Identities
Double Angle Identities: Videos & Practice Problems
Double Angle Identities Practice Problems
20 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
cos 2β where cot β = 4, β lies in quadrant III
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact value of the trigonometric function using the provided figure.
tan 2β
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
tan 2β where cosβ = 21/29, β lies in quadrant IV.
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rewrite and simplify the expression cos²(π/8) - sin²(π/8) using double angle identities.
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Transform the expression 2sin(θ)cos(θ) + cos²(θ) - sin²(θ) into a single trigonometric function.
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Transform the expression 2tan(θ)/(1 - tan²(θ)) into a single trigonometric function.