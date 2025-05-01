- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Probability: Videos & Practice Problems
Probability Practice Problems
What is the probability of not obtaining a red card when a card is drawn from a standard 52-card deck that has been properly shuffled?
Sam asks Lisa to pick a card from a standard 52-card deck. What is the probability of obtaining a club when a card is drawn from a standard 52-card deck that has been properly shuffled?
A card has two fair sides - gray and peach. Calculate the probability of getting all peaches if you were to flick this card nine times.
A small cube with different colored sides - red, blue, yellow, green, brown, white - is rolled twice. What is the probability of having the color brown face up the first time and the color white the second time?
A miniature Ferris wheel has twelve seats equidistant with one another along the wheel's circumference and has a shaft that points toward the north. At any given time after being spun, this object is designed so that a shaft always points to any of the twelve seats with a fair probability. These seats are labeled "A" to "L". Find the probability that the shaft points toward a seat labeled by a vowel letter or a letter from "A" through "F".
If the probability of raining tomorrow is 0.3, what is the probability that it will not rain?
In a class of 30 students, 18 are taking math and 12 are taking science. If 8 students are taking both subjects, what is the probability that a randomly selected student is taking either math or science?
What is the probability of flipping a coin and getting heads, and then rolling a 6 on a 6-sided die?
In a bag of 10 marbles, 4 are red, 3 are blue, and 3 are green. If you draw one marble, replace it, and then draw another, what is the probability of drawing a red marble both times?
Why does increasing the number of trials in an experiment help approximate theoretical probability?
If the probability of drawing an ace from a standard deck of cards is 1/13, what is the probability of not drawing an ace?
What is the probability of drawing a king or a queen from a standard deck of cards?