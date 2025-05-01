- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Determinants and Cramer's Rule: Videos & Practice Problems
Determinants and Cramer's Rule Practice Problems
For the given matrices, work out the products AB and BA to show if B is the inverse (multiplicative) of A.
Find the multiplicative inverse of the matrix shown by using the formula for A-1. Also, verify that AA-1 = I2 and A-1A = I2, where I2 is a multiplicative identity matrix of order 2.
What is the augmented matrix for the system of equations: x + 2y = 3 and 3x - y = 4?
Solve the system of equations using Cramer's Rule: x + y + z = 6, 2x - y + 3z = 14, and 3x + 4y - z = 2.
Which of the following statements is true regarding the determinant of a matrix in a system of equations?
Given the solution x = 2, y = 3 for the system of equations 2x + y = 7 and x - y = -1, verify the solution.