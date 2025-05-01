- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities: Videos & Practice Problems
Solving Trigonometric Equations Using Identities Practice Problems
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of an identity.
2cos2 x = 2 - 3 sin x
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of an identity.
sin 2x = 2cos x
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of an identity.
sin x - cos x = -1
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of an identity.
tan x - sec x = -1
Which identity can be used to rewrite the expression sec^2(θ) - 1 in terms of a single trigonometric function?
Determine if the identity sin(2θ) = 2sin(θ)cos(θ) can be applied to the expression sin(3θ).
A Ferris wheel rotates such that its height above the ground at time t is given by h(t) = 10 + 5sin(t). What is the maximum height of the Ferris wheel?