Table of contents
- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
15. Polar Equations
Graphing Other Common Polar Equations
15. Polar Equations
Graphing Other Common Polar Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
Graphing Other Common Polar Equations Practice Problems
20 problems
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
What condition must be met for the equation r = a ± b cos θ to represent a cardioid?
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the equation r = 5 - 3 sin θ, determine if the limacon has a dimple or an inner loop.
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the points (2, 0), (1, π/2), (0, π), and (1, 3π/2) for a cardioid, which of the following best describes the graph?
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
After plotting the points for the equation r = 2 + 2 cos θ, you notice the graph seems incorrect. Which additional point should you calculate to verify the graph's accuracy?
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the equation r = 2 + 4 cos θ, does the limacon have a dimple or an inner loop?