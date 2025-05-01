- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles: Videos & Practice Problems
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles Practice Problems
Find the height of a flagpole positioned at the centre of the roof of a building, where the angle of elevation from a point on the ground 35 meters away from the center of the building to the top and bottom of the flagpole is 40° 30' and 35° 20' respectively.
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
cos 18° sin 72° + cos 72° sin 18°
Write the quadrant in which θ lies. Consider the angle θ in the standard position only.
sin θ < 0 and cos θ > 0
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
cos θ = -7/25, θ in quadrant III
Determine the value of the five other trigonometric ratios.
cos θ = 16/65, 270° < θ < 360°
If the point (x, y) is in the second quadrant, identify if the given ratio is positive or negative. Note that r = √(x² + y²).
y/r
Determine the bearing of an object located at the point represented by the coordinates given.
(4, 4)
In a right triangle, if the side opposite angle θ is 7 and the hypotenuse is 25, what is the sine of θ?
In a right triangle, if the tangent of angle θ is 1, what is the measure of angle θ in degrees?
Using a calculator, find the cosine of 120 degrees. Round your answer to the nearest tenth.
A ladder is leaning against a wall, forming a 60-degree angle with the ground. If the ladder is 10 meters long, how high up the wall does the ladder reach? (Use sine function and round to the nearest tenth)