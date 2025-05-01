- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
Graphs and Coordinates: Videos & Practice Problems
Graphs and Coordinates Practice Problems
Determine if the following relation is a function. If so, find its domain and range:
{(1, 7), (2, 8), (3, 3)}
Assess and solve the following function for the mentioned value of the independent variable: g(x) = x3-3 ; g(0)
Evaluate the given function as required and simplify.
h(x) = x4 + 5x2 - 11 if h(- 3x)
Graph the following equation and label the x-intercepts, if there are any.
y = 4(x + 2)2 + 7(x + 2) - 2
For the following equation, determine if it defines y as a function of x.
|9x| - 3y = 6
If you have the ordered pair (2, -3), where would you plot this point on the Cartesian plane?
Given the ordered pair (-5, 7), describe the movement from the origin to this point.
Which of the following points is closest to the origin: (3, 4), (-2, 1), (0, 5), or (-1, -1)?
A city map uses a Cartesian plane where the origin is the city center. If a park is located at (4, -3) and a library is at (-2, 5), what is the distance between the park and the library?