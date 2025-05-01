- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Graphing Rational Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Graphing Rational Functions Practice Problems
For the given rational function, find out the equation of the horizontal asymptote (if applicable).
f(x) = 5x3/(2x2 +7)
Graph the following rational function by finding horizontal or vertical or slant asymptote(if there are any) f(x) = (x2-4x+4)/(x+2)
For the following function, write the equation for the oblique asymptote.
f(x) = (x2 + 8x + 13)/(x - 3)
Identify the graph of the following rational function through the way it approaches a vertical asymptote x = 4.
f(x) = 1/(x - 4)2
Determine the vertical and horizontal asymptote of the graph of y = 5/(x - 12) + 17.
Given the function f(x) = -1/(x+2) + 3, which transformations have been applied to the basic rational function 1/x?
Consider the function f(x) = -2/(x-1) - 4. Does this function involve a reflection, and if so, over which axis?
If the reference point (1, 1) of the function 1/x is shifted according to the function f(x) = 1/(x-2) + 3, what is the new location of the reference point?
Divide the graph of the function f(x) = (x^2-1)/(x-2) into intervals and determine the behavior in the interval (-∞, 2).
Given the function f(x) = 1/(x-3) - 2, describe the transformations applied to the graph of 1/x and sketch the resulting graph.
Evaluate the function f(x) = 2/(x-1) + 3 for its vertical and horizontal asymptotes and determine their significance in the graph.
Does the function f(x) = -3/(x+2) involve a reflection, and if so, over which axis?