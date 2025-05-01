- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle: Videos & Practice Problems
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle Practice Problems
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined. Also, find out the value in part b) using even and odd properties of trigonometric functions.
a. cos(4π/3)
b. cos(-4π/3)
Determine the six circular function values of θ. The angle θ is in standard position and the terminal side intersects the unit circle at the specified point.
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Round the answer to four decimal places.
cos x = 0.7816
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Round the answer to four decimal places.
cot x = 0.6837
What is the x-coordinate of the point on the unit circle corresponding to an angle of 0 degrees?
If the coordinates of a point on the unit circle are (1/2, √3/2), what is the sine of the corresponding angle?
Using the alphabetical order mnemonic, determine the cosine of an angle if its coordinates on the unit circle are (-√2/2, √2/2).
Calculate the tangent of an angle with coordinates (1/2, √3/2) on the unit circle.
For an angle in the third quadrant with coordinates (-3/5, -4/5), what are the signs of sine, cosine, and tangent?
Why is it acceptable for the sine of an angle in the third quadrant to be negative?
If an angle in the second quadrant has coordinates (-√3/2, 1/2), what is the tangent of this angle?