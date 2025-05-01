- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Angles in Standard Position: Videos & Practice Problems
Angles in Standard Position Practice Problems
Evaluate the following expression by using a calculator:
2 sin (31° 53') cos (31° 53') - sin (63° 46')
Convert the following angle to degrees, minutes, and seconds. Round the answer to the nearest second, when necessary.
162.245°
Determine two angles, between -2π and 2π, where the terminal side of each angle passes through the origin and point Y. Express your answer in radians.
For the following angle, solve for the degree measure of its complement and supplement.
8°
Plot the given angle in the standard position and represent the rotations using an arrow. State the quadrant of the angle. Also, find a positive and a negative coterminal angle with the given angle.
-44°
Calculate the number of degrees that a point on the edge of the blade of a large exhaust fan will rotate in 1.8 seconds if it is rotating at 700 times per min.
Evaluate the following expression by using a calculator:
sin 27° cos 63° + cos 27° sin 63°
While surveying land, the whole circle bearing of a ranging rod was taken by two observers. The first observer reports the WCB as 35.75°, and the second observer reports the WCB as 35°40'. Find the difference between these bearings. Report the answer in the nearest hundredth of a degree and nearest minute.
If you draw an angle of 150 degrees in standard position, in which quadrant will the terminal side lie?
You need to sketch a 75-degree angle on a coordinate plane without a protractor. Which estimation technique would be most effective?
Which ancient civilization is credited with the development of the 360-degree system for measuring angles?