Vectors in Component Form: Videos & Practice Problems
Vectors in Component Form Practice Problems
A vector a starts at P1 and ends at P2 . Express the vector a in terms of i and j.
P1=(−3,4), P2=(5,−2)
A vector a starts at P1 and ends at P2. Express the vector a in terms of i and j.
P1=(−21,−28), P2=(0,−8)
A vector a starts at P1 and ends at P2. Express the vector a in terms of i and j.
P1=(−31,44), P2=(35,−28)
A vector u has a magnitude of 20 and makes an angle of with the positive -axis. Write the vector u in terms of and .
Given a vector with initial point (1, 2) and terminal point (4, 6), what is its component form?
If a vector on a graph moves 5 units to the right and 3 units up, what is its component form?
Using the tip-to-tail method, verify the sum of vectors (1, 2) and (3, 4). What is the resultant vector?
If a vector is represented visually as moving 7 units left and 2 units down, what is its component form?
Given vectors (5, 7) and (-2, 3), what is the result of subtracting the second vector from the first?
What is the component form of a vector with initial point (0, 0) and terminal point (5, 5)?
If a vector on a graph moves 2 units left and 4 units down, what is its component form?