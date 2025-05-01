- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Two-Variable Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
Two-Variable Equations Practice Problems
Denise invested her $35,000 in two banks. The first bank offers 1.35% annual interest. The second bank offers 1.52% annual interest. How much was invested at the first and second bank if the total interest earned for a year was $504.50?
A brand-new laptop worth $1,000 has its value depreciating by $50 per year. Which equation represents the value of the laptop, y, in dollars, after x years? Using the formula, determine how many years will it have a value of $600? Graph the equation and plot the point representing the solution.
Which of the following ordered pairs would you plot to graph the equation y = -x + 4?
If you plot the points (0, 3), (1, 2), and (2, 1) on a graph, what equation do they satisfy?
In the context of a graph, why might it be important to identify intercepts as ordered pairs rather than just x or y values?