- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Special Right Triangles: Videos & Practice Problems
Special Right Triangles Practice Problems
Determine the value of the expression by using the given figure. Rationalize the denominator if necessary.
sec30∘
Determine the value of the expression by using the given figure. Rationalize the denominator if necessary.
sin45∘
Determine the value of the expression by using the given figure. Rationalize the denominator if necessary.
cot6π
What is the relationship between the legs and the hypotenuse in a 45-45-90 triangle?
If one leg of a 45-45-90 triangle is 7 units long, what is the length of the hypotenuse?
Given a 45-45-90 triangle with legs of length 8, use the Pythagorean theorem to verify the length of the hypotenuse.
In a 30-60-90 triangle, what is the relationship between the short leg and the hypotenuse?
If the short leg of a 30-60-90 triangle is 6 units, what is the length of the hypotenuse?
Given a 30-60-90 triangle with a short leg of 5, evaluate the sine of the 60-degree angle.
In a 30-60-90 triangle, what is the relationship between the short leg and the long leg?
If the short leg of a 30-60-90 triangle is 8 units, what is the length of the long leg?
Given a 30-60-90 triangle with a hypotenuse of 10, evaluate the cosine of the 60-degree angle.