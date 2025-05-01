- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
The Quadratic Formula: Videos & Practice Problems
The Quadratic Formula Practice Problems
For the following equation, calculate the discriminant, as well as the number and type of solutions
4x2 - 28x + 49 = 0
For the quadratic equation x² - 4x + 4 = 0, what is the value of the discriminant and what does it indicate about the solutions?
Simplify the expression obtained from the quadratic formula for the equation x² + 6x + 9 = 0.
For the equation x² - 2x - 3 = 0, split the solutions obtained from the quadratic formula into their plus and minus forms.
Without solving, determine the number of real or imaginary solutions for the equation 3x² + 2x + 5 = 0 using the discriminant.
For the quadratic equation 2x² - 4x + 2 = 0, what is the value of the discriminant and what does it indicate about the solutions?
For the equation x² + 4x + 4 = 0, split the solutions obtained from the quadratic formula into their plus and minus forms.