Area of SAS & ASA Triangles: Videos & Practice Problems
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles Practice Problems
Given a triangle with sides a = 7, b = 9, and angle C = 45 degrees, calculate the area of the triangle.
Which of the following formulas correctly represents the area of a triangle with sides b and c and angle A?
In a triangle with sides a = 5, b = 8, and angle C = 60 degrees, what is the height corresponding to side b?
In a triangle with angles A = 45 degrees, C = 55 degrees, and side b = 10, find the length of side a.
If a triangle has angles A = 70 degrees and B = 50 degrees, what is the measure of angle C?
A triangle has sides a = 8, b = 10, and angle C = 45 degrees. Another triangle has sides a = 8, c = 10, and angle B = 45 degrees. Are the areas of these triangles equal?
What is the purpose of drawing a perpendicular line from the base to a vertex in a non-right triangle?
A triangle has sides a = 6, b = 8, and angle C = 90 degrees. Calculate the area using the sine function.
In a triangle with sides a = 5, b = 7, and angle C = 60 degrees, what is the area of the triangle?
In a triangle with angles A = 85 degrees and B = 45 degrees, what is the measure of angle C, and how does it affect the area calculation?
A triangular garden has sides of 20m and 30m with an included angle of 45 degrees. Calculate the area of the garden.
Two triangles have sides a = 10, b = 15, and angles C = 60 degrees and C = 120 degrees, respectively. Are their areas equal?
How does drawing a perpendicular line from the base to a vertex help in calculating the area of a triangle?
A triangle has sides a = 9, b = 12, and angle C = 30 degrees. Calculate the area using the sine function.
A triangle has angles A = 50 degrees, B = 60 degrees, and side c = 15. Find the length of side b using the law of sines.
In a triangle with angles A = 65 degrees and B = 75 degrees, what is the measure of angle C?