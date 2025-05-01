- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem): Videos & Practice Problems
Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem) Practice Problems
Find [3(cos 27° + i sin 27°)]⁵ using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express the answer in rectangular form.
Find the value of the given complex number using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express your answer in rectangular form.
(1 − √3i)16
Determine all the complex roots for the given complex number. Express the complex roots in the rectangular form. Express your answer in one decimal if required.
The complex fourth roots of 16
Find the value of the given complex number using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express your answer in rectangular form.
[4(cos 10° + i sin 10°)]6
Determine all the complex roots for the given complex number. Express the complex roots in the polar form using angles in degrees.
The complex cube roots of 216(cos 135° + i sin 135°)
Find [5(cos 75° + i sin 75°)]⁴ using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express the answer in rectangular form.
Determine all the complex roots for the given complex number. Express the complex roots in the polar form using angles in degrees.
The complex cube roots of 729(cos 225° + i sin 225°)
Find [(1/5)(cos (11π/24) + i sin (11π/24))]⁴ using DeMoivre's Theorem. Express the answer in rectangular form.
Given two complex numbers in polar form: z1 = 5 cis 30° and z2 = 3 cis 45°, what is the product z1 * z2?
Evaluate (3 cis 120°)^4 using DeMoivre's Theorem and compare it to multiplying the complex number by itself four times.
In which scenario is DeMoivre's Theorem more efficient than direct multiplication?
Solve for all possible cube roots of 27 cis 60° by substituting integer values for k.
Analyze the process to find all fifth roots of 32 cis 45° and synthesize the information to list all solutions.