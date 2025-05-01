- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
Direction of a Vector: Videos & Practice Problems
Direction of a Vector Practice Problems
Find the magnitude and direction angle of the vector a given below. Express your answer to one decimal place.
a=12i−18j
Find the magnitude and direction angle of the vector a given below. Express your answer to one decimal place.
a=(31i−17j)−(25i−17j)
For the given vector, calculate its magnitude and direction angle relative to the positive -axis. Express your answer to the nearest tenth, if required.
〈−17,−29〉
For the given vector, calculate its magnitude and direction angle. Express your answer to the nearest tenth, if required.
〈283,−283〉
Which trigonometric function is used to calculate the angle of a vector using its components?
A vector has components (-3, -3). What is the direction of the vector expressed as a positive angle from the x-axis?
A vector has a magnitude of 10 and a direction of 60 degrees. What are its x and y components?
A vector has components (-2, -1). Calculate its direction as a positive angle from the x-axis.
Evaluate the direction of a vector with components (0, -5) and express it as a positive angle from the x-axis.
A vector has a magnitude of 7 and a direction of 45 degrees. What is its x component?
A vector has a magnitude of 7 and a direction of 45 degrees. What is its y component?