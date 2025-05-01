- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions Practice Problems
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = -14 + 5 cos (x - π/4) from the graph of y = cos x?
Identify the amplitude, phase shift, and period of the given sine trigonometric function. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
y = 6 sin(4x - π)
Find the amplitude and period of the given function and sketch its graph for one period.
y = 11 sin 2x
Graph the function for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π by performing the addition of the y-coordinates
y = cos x + 3cos 2x
Draw the graph of the function given below on [−2π,2π] . Use the graph to find the amplitude.
y=−5sinx
Draw the graph of the function given below. Consider only two periods. Determine the period and amplitude.
y=3πsin(4πx)
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y=cos(x−12π)from the graph of y=cosx ?
Given the function y = 3sin(2x) - 1, what are the amplitude, period, and vertical shift?