The Square Root Property: Videos & Practice Problems
The Square Root Property Practice Problems
Among the following equations, select which one can be directly solved by using the quadratic formula and work out the value(s) of x.
1. 4x2 - 23x - 35 = 0
2. (3x + 1)2 = 4
3. x2 - x = 72
4. (9x - 4)(x - 5) = 0
Among the following equations, select which one can solved by skipping the first step in completing the square and work out the value(s) of x.
1. 4x2 - 23x - 35 = 0
2. (3x + 1)2 = 4
3. x2 - x = 72
4. (9x - 4)(x - 5) = 0
Identify the number of distinct solutions of the following quadratic equation by calculating its discriminant. Then, classify the solutions (nonreal complex number, rational, or irrational):
12x2 - 5x + 2 = 0
Identify the following function's graph by first solving for its x-intercepts and then matching it with the given graphs.
y = 2x2 -8x +9
What is the first step in solving the equation 3x^2 - 12 = 0 using the square root property?
Which of the following equations is most suitable for solving using the square root property?
If x = ±3 is a solution to the equation x^2 = 9, verify the solution by substitution.