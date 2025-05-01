Table of contents
- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations
Evaluate Composite Trig Functions
11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations
Evaluate Composite Trig Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Evaluate Composite Trig Functions Practice Problems
20 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
tan (tan-1 175)
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
tan (sin⁻¹ 2x)
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
tan (cos-1 (12/37))
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
cos(tan−1(−5))
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
cos(2arctan1384)
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why is it incorrect to directly cancel sin and sin^(-1) in the expression sin^(-1)(sin(3π/2))?