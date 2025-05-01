Table of contents
- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
- 1. Equations and Inequalities
- 2. Graphs
- 3. Functions & Graphs
- 4. Polynomial Functions
- 5. Rational Functions
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
- 7. Measuring Angles
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
- 9. Unit Circle
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations
- 12. Trigonometric Identities
- 13. Non-Right Triangles
- 14. Vectors
- 15. Polar Equations
- 16. Parametric Equations
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices
- 19. Conic Sections
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability
- 22. Limits & Continuity
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve
10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions Practice Problems
20 problems
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the key features of the given graph, draw the reciprocal function that corresponds to it and identify the equation of the resulting function.
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
What happens to the values of the cosecant function as it approaches its asymptotes?
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
What happens to the values of the secant function as it approaches its asymptotes?
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
How do you determine the peaks and valleys of the graph of y = cosecant(x) using the graph of y = sin(x)?
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
How do you determine the peaks and valleys of the graph of y = secant(x) using the graph of y = cos(x)?
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the effect of the transformation y = 2 * cosecant(x) on the graph of y = cosecant(x)?
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the effect of the transformation y = secant(x - pi/4) on the graph of y = secant(x)?