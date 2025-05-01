- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Introduction to Matrices: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Matrices Practice Problems
Express the following expression in its partial fraction decomposition.
(6y2 - 3y + 45)/[(y - 5)(y2 + 3y + 5)]
Determine the system of linear equations associated to the following augmented matrix. Use the variables x, y, and z.
Consider the following matrices:
Solve the following matrix equation for X: X + A = B
Rewrite the following expression in the partial fraction decomposition form. Do not solve for the constants!
(8y + 9)/(y + 3)(y - 5)2
Convert the system of equations 3x + 2y = 5 and 4x - y = 6 into an augmented matrix.
Given the matrix [[1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6]], perform the row operation of swapping the two rows.
Transform the matrix [[2, 4, 6], [1, 3, 5]] into row echelon form using row operations.
Using Gaussian elimination, solve the system represented by the matrix [[1, 2, 3], [0, 1, 4]]. What is the value of y?
Evaluate the matrix [[1, 2, 0], [0, 1, 3], [0, 0, 1]] to determine if it is in reduced row echelon form.
What is the main difference between Gaussian elimination and Gauss-Jordan elimination?
When converting the system of equations 2x + 3y = 5 and x - y = 2 into a matrix, why is it important to align the variables consistently?