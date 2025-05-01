- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
Law of Cosines: Videos & Practice Problems
Law of Cosines Practice Problems
Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the lengths to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
p = 7, r = 3, Q = 40°
Find the solution for the following triangle given the measurement of one angle and two sides. If there is no possible triangle, indicate "no triangle," and if two triangles exist, solve each one. Round the resulting angle and side measurements to one decimal place.
C = 71°, a = 19, b = 9
Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the length to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
q = 6, r = 2, P = 38°
Let a triangle be labeled as PQR.
For the given measurements, find out if SAA, SAS, ASA, SSA, or SSS is given. Also, state the law which is suitable for solving the triangle.
p, q, and R
A pilot, flying a jet at an airspeed of 400 km/h, wants to fly maintaining a bearing of 307°. Determine the direction in which he should fly if the wind is blowing at 50 km/h on a bearing 220°. Also, find out the ground speed.
Which of the following scenarios requires the use of the Law of Cosines instead of the Law of Sines?
Given a triangle with sides a = 5, b = 7, and angle C = 45 degrees, calculate the length of side c using the Law of Cosines.
In a triangle with sides a = 8, b = 6, and c = 10, find angle A using the Law of Cosines.
Calculate the length of side c in a triangle with sides a = 9, b = 12, and angle C = 30 degrees using the Law of Cosines. Simplify your answer.
How does the Law of Cosines generalize the Pythagorean Theorem for non-right triangles?
In a triangle with sides a = 7, b = 5, and c = 9, angle C is found to be 60 degrees using the Law of Cosines. Calculate angle A using the angle sum property.
Why is it preferable to use the inverse cosine function over the inverse sine function when solving for angles in a triangle using the Law of Cosines?
When solving for side c in a triangle with sides a = 8, b = 6, and angle C = 45 degrees, why is it important to maintain exact values during calculations?
Given a triangle with sides a = 10, b = 12, and angle C = 60 degrees, systematically apply the Law of Cosines to find side c and verify your solution.
Calculate the length of side c in a triangle with sides a = 6, b = 8, and angle C = 90 degrees using the Law of Cosines.