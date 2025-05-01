- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Defining the Unit Circle: Videos & Practice Problems
Defining the Unit Circle Practice Problems
A wooden wheel that has a radius of 2 m was spun at a party game. It rotated at 2π radians per 4 seconds. Calculate the linear speed v of the point on the edge of the wheel.
A gear underneath the moving walkway at an airport in Amsterdam rotates at 230 revolutions per minute. Calculate its angular speed in radians per second and express the answer to the nearest tenth.
Without using a calculator, determine the value of the following trigonometric expression:
[sin (π/21)] 2 + [cos (π/21)] 2
Which of the following is the exact value of the given trigonometric function?
csc 45°
What are the coordinates of the point on the unit circle corresponding to an angle of 90 degrees?
Given the point (−1/2, −√3/2), determine if it lies on the unit circle and find the corresponding angle in degrees.
What are the coordinates of the point on the unit circle corresponding to an angle of 45 degrees?