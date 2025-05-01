Table of contents
- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
3. Functions & Graphs
Function Operations
Function Operations: Videos & Practice Problems
Function Operations Practice Problems
19 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the two functions f and g, find fg and identify the domain.
f(x)=71x−2, g(x)=x+10
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the two functions f and g, find f+g and identify the domain.
f(x)=11x2−3x−7, g(x)=3x−4
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A company's profit P(x) is given by P(x) = 5x - 20, where x is the number of units sold. If the cost C(x) is given by C(x) = 2x + 10, what is the expression for the net profit N(x) = P(x) - C(x)?
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given f(x) = x^2 - 4x + 3 and g(x) = x - 1, find (f / g)(x) and determine the domain.