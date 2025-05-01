- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Combinatorics: Videos & Practice Problems
Combinatorics Practice Problems
Five-digit even numbers greater than 90000 can be formed by using the digits 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9. State the number of such numbers.
If you perform binomial expansion on the expression, (3d + 2e)8, what is the fifth term?
Enumerate the first three terms of the resulting expression if you are to apply binomial expansion to the following. (h - 3w)12
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve the following problem.
A shop sells their shirt in three different sizes (small, medium, and large), four types (polo, sleeveless, crew neck, and v-neck), and five colors (gray, blue, black, red, and pink). Determine how many ways a shirt can be bought.
Perform binomial expansion and simplify the resulting expression for the following binomial.
(x² +6y)4
A restaurant offers 3 types of salads and 5 types of main courses. How many different meal combinations can a customer choose if they want one salad and one main course?
In how many different ways can 3 students be chosen and arranged in a line from a class of 10 students?
A pizza shop offers 10 different toppings. How many different 3-topping pizzas can be made if the order of toppings does not matter?
How many different 5-letter codes can be formed using the letters A, B, C, D, and E if each letter can be used more than once?
A company has 6 different projects and wants to assign 3 of them to a team. How many different ways can the projects be assigned if the order of assignment matters?
A car manufacturer offers 4 models, each available in 3 colors. How many different car options are available?