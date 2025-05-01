- 0. Fundamental Concepts of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations and Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs(0)
- 3. Functions & Graphs(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Measuring Angles(0)
- 8. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 9. Unit Circle(0)
- 10. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 11. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trig Equations(0)
- 12. Trigonometric Identities (0)
- 13. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 14. Vectors(0)
- 15. Polar Equations(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations(0)
- 17. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
- 18. Systems of Equations and Matrices(0)
- 19. Conic Sections(0)
- 20. Sequences, Series & Induction(0)
- 21. Combinatorics and Probability(0)
- 22. Limits & Continuity(0)
- 23. Intro to Derivatives & Area Under the Curve(0)
Parabolas: Videos & Practice Problems
Parabolas Practice Problems
The following equation is that of a parabola. Using its vertex and the direction in which it opens, solve for its domain and range, and tell if the given relation is a function or not.
y = - x2 + 10x - 21
The following equation is that of a parabola. Using its vertex and the direction in which it opens, solve for its domain and range, and tell if the given relation is a function or not.
y2 + 4y - x - 3 = 0
Write the equation of the parabola in standard form given the following conditions.
Focus (6, 1), Directrix: x = - 4
Write the equation of the parabola in standard form given the following conditions.
Vertex: (1, - 4); Focus: (1, - 9)
Draw the parabola on the coordinate system after finding the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. (x+2)2= 4(y-2)
By graphing the given system in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding the intersection points, find the solution set and verify the solution.
y = x2 +11
y = x2 -11x
By completing the square, write the given equation into the standard form, and then identify the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Also, graph the parabola in a rectangular coordinate system.
x2 + 10x - 12y + 13 = 0
How does the equation of a parabola change when switching from vertical to horizontal orientation?
Evaluate the differences in graphing a parabola when switching from vertical to horizontal orientation.
What is the main difference between the equations of vertical and horizontal parabolas?