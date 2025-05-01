The given set of measurements describes triangle A B C ABC A BC . Use the law of sines to find b b b .

C = 68. 1 ∘ , c = 27.4 cm , B = 32. 2 ∘ C=68.1^\circ,c=27.4~\text{cm},B=32.2^\circ C = 68. 1 ∘ , c = 27.4 cm , B = 32. 2 ∘