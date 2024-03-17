19. Blood Vessels
Veins
A major difference between venules and arterioles is that:
Which of the following is not a reason that veins need valves to prevent backflow, but arteries do not?
Which of the following statements regarding arteries and veins is true?
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
e. Veins have smaller lumens, more elastic fibers, and more smooth muscle than arteries.
Which of the following vessels does not drain into the hepatic portal vein?
a. Splenic vein
b. Inferior mesenteric vein
c. Gastric vein
d. Renal vein
e. Superior mesenteric vein
Match the following veins with the correct description.
____Cephalic vein
____Great saphenous vein
____Dural sinus
____Azygos vein
____Hepatic portal vein
____Splenic vein
____Internal jugular vein
____Brachiocephalic veins
____Brachial vein
____Inferior mesenteric vein
a. Drains the posterior abdominal and thoracic walls
b. Two veins merge to form the superior vena cava
c. Receives blood from the spleen and digestive organs
d. Superficial vein in the medial leg
e. Drains the brain and face
f. Drains part of the large intestine
g. Superficial vein in the lateral upper limb
h. Deep vein of the arm
i. Drains the spleen
j. Drain the brain capillaries and cerebrospinal fluid