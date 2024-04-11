Veins - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Introduction to Veins
Veins Example 1
A major difference between venules and arterioles is that:
The smallest arterioles consist of only one layer (tunic), while the smallest venules have all 3 layers (tunics).
Some arterioles make direct contact with capillaries, but no venules do.
Arteries deliver blood to capillaries while venules collect blood from capillaries.
Arteries collect blood from capillaries while venules deliver blood to capillaries.
Arteries vs. Veins
Veins Example 2
Which of the following is not a reason that veins need valves to prevent backflow, but arteries do not?
Arteries have thicker walls than veins, providing a natural resistance to backflow.
Veins require valves to prevent gravity from causing backflow when blood is transported up to the heart.
Arteries have higher blood pressure, reducing the likelihood of backflow when they transport blood upward.
All of the above are correct reasons for veins requiring valves.
Which of the following statements regarding arteries and veins is true?
Arteries have less smooth muscle than veins.
Arteries always carry oxygenated blood, while veins always carry deoxygenated blood.
At any given time, there is more blood in the veins than in the arteries.
There tends to be a lower blood pressure in arteries than in veins.
