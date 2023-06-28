Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Monomers & Polymers
0:46 minutes
Problem 6
The molecular formula for glucose is C6H12O6. What would be the molecular formula for a polymer made by linking ten glucose molecules together by dehydration reactions? a. C60H120O60 b. C60H102O51 c. C60H100O50 d. C60H111O51

Verified Solution
46s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1141
